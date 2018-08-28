  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/28 12:57
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 000 000—0 7 0
Baltimore 000 004 30x—7 11 0

Gaviglio, Barnes (6), M.Smith (7) and Maile; Hess, Castro (7), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Hess 3-8. L_Gaviglio 3-7. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (19).

___

Chicago 000 003 102—6 11 0
New York 000 200 000—2 3 3

Rodon, Minaya (8), Cedeno (9) and Narvaez; Tanaka, Kahnle (8), A.Cole (9) and Higashioka. W_Rodon 6-3. L_Tanaka 9-5. HRs_New York, Torres (20).

___

Oakland 022 000 000— 4 6 1
Houston 005 000 06x—11 16 0

B.Anderson, Petit (3), Mengden (4), Trivino (8), Pagan (8) and Lucroy; G.Cole, McHugh (7), Pressly (8), J.Smith (9) and Maldonado. W_G.Cole 12-5. L_B.Anderson 3-4. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (21), Semien (11). Houston, White (9), Bregman (25).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 110 201 000—5 9 0
Philadelphia 002 000 010—3 6 1

Strasburg, Collins (7), Madson (8), Miller (9) and Wieters; Eflin, Avilan (6), Garcia (6), Morgan (8) and Ramos. W_Strasburg 7-7. L_Eflin 9-5. Sv_Miller (1). HRs_Washington, Wieters (6). Philadelphia, Hoskins (27).

___

New York 120 000 100—4 8 0
Chicago 103 000 21x—7 14 1

Syndergaard, Blevins (7), D.Smith (7), Zamora (8) and Plawecki; Lester, Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9), Wilson (9), Chavez (9) and Contreras. W_Cishek 4-1. L_Blevins 1-2. Sv_Chavez (3). HRs_New York, Plawecki (5), Conforto (19). Chicago, Rizzo (22).

___

Arizona 000 000 000—0 5 0
San Francisco 020 000 00x—2 4 0

Corbin, Diekman (8), Ziegler (8) and Avila; Stratton, Watson (9), Strickland (9) and Hundley. W_Stratton 9-7. L_Corbin 10-5. Sv_Strickland (14). HRs_San Francisco, Duggar (2).