Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|30x—7
|11
|0
Gaviglio, Barnes (6), M.Smith (7) and Maile; Hess, Castro (7), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Hess 3-8. L_Gaviglio 3-7. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (19).
___
|Chicago
|000
|003
|102—6
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|000—2
|3
|3
Rodon, Minaya (8), Cedeno (9) and Narvaez; Tanaka, Kahnle (8), A.Cole (9) and Higashioka. W_Rodon 6-3. L_Tanaka 9-5. HRs_New York, Torres (20).
___
|Oakland
|022
|000
|000—
|4
|6
|1
|Houston
|005
|000
|06x—11
|16
|0
B.Anderson, Petit (3), Mengden (4), Trivino (8), Pagan (8) and Lucroy; G.Cole, McHugh (7), Pressly (8), J.Smith (9) and Maldonado. W_G.Cole 12-5. L_B.Anderson 3-4. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (21), Semien (11). Houston, White (9), Bregman (25).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|110
|201
|000—5
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|010—3
|6
|1
Strasburg, Collins (7), Madson (8), Miller (9) and Wieters; Eflin, Avilan (6), Garcia (6), Morgan (8) and Ramos. W_Strasburg 7-7. L_Eflin 9-5. Sv_Miller (1). HRs_Washington, Wieters (6). Philadelphia, Hoskins (27).
___
|New York
|120
|000
|100—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|103
|000
|21x—7
|14
|1
Syndergaard, Blevins (7), D.Smith (7), Zamora (8) and Plawecki; Lester, Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Strop (9), Wilson (9), Chavez (9) and Contreras. W_Cishek 4-1. L_Blevins 1-2. Sv_Chavez (3). HRs_New York, Plawecki (5), Conforto (19). Chicago, Rizzo (22).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|00x—2
|4
|0
Corbin, Diekman (8), Ziegler (8) and Avila; Stratton, Watson (9), Strickland (9) and Hundley. W_Stratton 9-7. L_Corbin 10-5. Sv_Strickland (14). HRs_San Francisco, Duggar (2).