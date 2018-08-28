In this Aug. 23, 2018 photo, 117-year-old Julia Flores Colque eyes the camera while sitting outside her home in Sacaba, Bolivia. Her national identity
SACABA, Bolivia (AP) — Julia Flores Colque still sings with joy in her indigenous Quechua tongue and strums the strings of a tiny Andean guitar known as the charango, despite a recorded age of almost 118 years.
In her long life, she has witnessed two world wars, revolutions in her native Bolivia and the transformation of her town of Sacaba from 3,000 people to a city of 175,000.
Her national identity card says Flores Colque was born on Oct. 26, 1900 in a mining camp in Bolivia's mountains. At 117 and 10 months, she would be the oldest woman in Bolivia and perhaps the oldest living person in the world. But Guinness World Records says it has received no application for her. Flores Colque doesn't seem to care that her record hasn't been confirmed.