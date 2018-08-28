CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's former foreign minister has described the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine in 2014 as the most emotional time of her life.

Julie Bishop was reflecting Tuesday on her five years as Australia's first woman foreign minister after she quit the Cabinet following an unsuccessful bid last week to become prime minister.

Most of new Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, including the new Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Bishop says she remains in contact with the families of the 38 Australian citizens and residents who were among the 298 people killed when a missile brought down Flight 17 on July 17, 2014.