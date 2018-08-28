BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rugby Australia Tuesday relieved pressure on embattled Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, saying he has the full support of the board and will serve the full term of his current contract.

At the same time, chief executive Raelene Castle said the governing body "can't just ignore" the poor performance of the Wallabies in Bledisloe Cup tests against New Zealand over the past two weekends.

Australia's 38-13 and 40-12 defeats allowed New Zealand to stretch its hold on the Bledisloe Cup to 16 years and led some commentators to call on Cheika to resign or be removed.

Castle was due to meet with Cheika later Tuesday to determine what support or resources he feels he needs to close the growing gap between the Wallabies and All Blacks. But she said there was no intention to replace Cheika before his contract ends after the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Chieka has said he will step down if Australia fails to win that tournament.

"He's contracted through to World Cup. He's got a plan, we're across that plan, we're comfortable with it," Castle told reporters in Brisbane. "But clearly, you can't just ignore the performances, they're not acceptable.

"So it's about what can we do to support him as an organization to make sure he's got what he needs to make sure the Wallabies are successful as we lead into that World Cup. Certainly from our perspective, the board and myself, our support's behind Michael Cheika."

While Castle's comments indicated that Cheika's job is safe, his assistants, including defense coach Nathan Grey, may not be as secure.

"There's different parts of the game we haven't performed, particularly around our defense and that would be something that we'll be having a conversation about," she said. "I don't think it's about changing what we've got. It's about what can we bring.

"We've got a wide rugby community that's had significant success on the world stage. What can we use in those experts that are proud Australians that want to help the Wallabies to make sure that we can continue to be successful?"

