|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|90
|42
|.682
|—
|New York
|83
|47
|.638
|6
|Tampa Bay
|70
|61
|.534
|19½
|Toronto
|60
|71
|.458
|29½
|Baltimore
|38
|94
|.288
|52
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|74
|56
|.569
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|69
|.469
|13
|Detroit
|53
|78
|.405
|21½
|Chicago
|51
|79
|.392
|23
|Kansas City
|40
|91
|.305
|34½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|50
|.615
|—
|Oakland
|79
|52
|.603
|1½
|Seattle
|74
|57
|.565
|6½
|Los Angeles
|63
|68
|.481
|17½
|Texas
|58
|74
|.439
|23
___
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1
Oakland 6, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
|Monday's Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 1-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Jurado 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 4-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-12), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.