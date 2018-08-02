TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Monday Aug. 27, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) met with the Deputy Premier of Pacific Island nation Tuvalu, Maatia Toafa. Chen thanked Tuvalu for the country’s continuous support of Taiwan in the international arena.



Chien also announced that he is looking forward to the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), that will be hosted next year in Tuvalu. Although Taiwan is not a member state of the PIF, it has reportedly been arranged that Taiwan will send a delegation to the Forum for the first time in 2019.



Taiwan hopes to show its appreciation and its support for the work of the PIF Secretariat and the increasing levels of international cooperation and economic development occurring in the Pacific region.

After his meeting with Toafa, Vice President Chien remarked that both Tuvalu and Taiwan are part of the large Austronesian family. Earlier this month Tuvalu also sent a representative to the Austronesian Forum which was hosted by Taiwan this year after being suspended for a decade

Tuvalu has remained a true ally of Taiwan over the years. Tecently the country’s Minister of Health Satini Manuella spoke on behalf of Taiwan at the annual World Health Assembly, advocating for Taiwan’s participation in the international organization, reports LTN.

Taiwan looks forward to attending the Pacific Islands Forum next year as a way to further strengthen relations between neighboring Pacific nations.

The 2018 PIF will take place in Nauru from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7, marking the 49th occasion of the annual forum.