TOKYO (AP) — Japan's annual defense review says North Korea poses a serious threat to Japan since it hasn't taken concrete steps to scrap its nuclear program after making a denuclearization pledge at a summit with the U.S. in June.

The defense paper approved Tuesday by the Cabinet said Japan must add costly missile defense systems to be fully prepared while watching if North Korea keeps its promise.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a vague joint statement at their summit that included agreements to denuclearize the peninsula. Trump last week directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to the North, citing insufficient progress.

The paper also described worsening regional security overall, with China bolstering its military capability and continuing to be assertive.