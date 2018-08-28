  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/28 09:01
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
Racing Club 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
Godoy Cruz 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Aldosivi 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Atletico Tucuman 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
Defensa y Justicia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
San Martin 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Belgrano 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Santa Fe 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Velez Sarsfield 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Banfield 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 1 2 4
Tigre 3 0 3 0 6 6 3
Estudiantes 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
Talleres 3 1 0 2 2 2 3
River Plate 3 0 3 0 0 0 3
Gimnasia 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Lanus 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
Colon 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Huracan 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Argentinos Jrs 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
Independiente 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
San Martin de T. 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Newell's 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
Patronato Parana 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
Friday, Aug. 24

Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1

Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3

Saturday, Aug. 25

Atletico Tucuman 2, Colon 1

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Gimnasia 0, Talleres 2

Tigre 2, San Martin 2

River Plate 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Sunday, Aug. 26

Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 1

Lanus 0, Aldosivi 1

Rosario Central 2, San Martin de T. 0

Huracan 0, Boca Juniors 0

Monday, Aug. 27

Godoy Cruz 2, Newell's 1

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT

Friday, Aug. 31

Argentinos Jrs vs. Lanus 2200 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 1

San Martin vs. Huracan 0000 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano 1615 GMT

Banfield vs. Patronato Parana 1830 GMT

Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz 2045 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate 2300 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 2

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central 1400 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Independiente 1615 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Tigre 1830 GMT

Colon vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield 2300 GMT

Monday, Sept. 3

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 4

San Martin de T. vs. Gimnasia 0000 GMT