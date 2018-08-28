BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rosario Central
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|Racing Club
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|7
|Godoy Cruz
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Aldosivi
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Atletico Tucuman
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Defensa y Justicia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|San Martin
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Belgrano
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Santa Fe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Velez Sarsfield
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Banfield
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Boca Juniors
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Tigre
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Estudiantes
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Talleres
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|River Plate
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gimnasia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|San Lorenzo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Lanus
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Colon
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Huracan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Argentinos Jrs
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Independiente
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|San Martin de T.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Newell's
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|1
|Patronato Parana
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Friday, Aug. 24
Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1
Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Atletico Tucuman 2, Colon 1
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
Gimnasia 0, Talleres 2
Tigre 2, San Martin 2
River Plate 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 1
Lanus 0, Aldosivi 1
Rosario Central 2, San Martin de T. 0
Huracan 0, Boca Juniors 0
|Monday, Aug. 27
Godoy Cruz 2, Newell's 1
|Tuesday, Aug. 28
Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT
|Friday, Aug. 31
Argentinos Jrs vs. Lanus 2200 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 1
San Martin vs. Huracan 0000 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano 1615 GMT
Banfield vs. Patronato Parana 1830 GMT
Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz 2045 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Racing Club vs. Rosario Central 1400 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Independiente 1615 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Tigre 1830 GMT
Colon vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield 2300 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 3
Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 4
San Martin de T. vs. Gimnasia 0000 GMT