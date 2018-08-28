BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Matches
Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1
Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3
|Saturday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 2, Colon 1
Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
Gimnasia 0, Talleres 2
Tigre 2, San Martin 2
River Plate 0, Argentinos Jrs 0
|Sunday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 1
Lanus 0, Aldosivi 1
Rosario Central 2, San Martin de Tucuman 0
Huracan 0, Boca Juniors 0
|Monday's Match
Godoy Cruz 2, Newell's 1
|Tuesday's Match
Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo