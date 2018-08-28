  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/28 09:01
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Matches

Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1

Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3

Saturday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 2, Colon 1

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Gimnasia 0, Talleres 2

Tigre 2, San Martin 2

River Plate 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Sunday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 1

Lanus 0, Aldosivi 1

Rosario Central 2, San Martin de Tucuman 0

Huracan 0, Boca Juniors 0

Monday's Match

Godoy Cruz 2, Newell's 1

Tuesday's Match

Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo