TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a low pressure zone and moist southwesterly winds have combined to generate a "rain bomb" over Kaohsiung, the city government at 6:12 a.m. this morning announced the cancelation of work and classes, much to the chagrin of many commuters who had already headed out to work or school.

As many areas of Kaohsiung began flooding due to torrential rains and because the Central Weather Bureau predicts continued downpours over the area today, the city government announced the cancellation of work and classes for the day. Angered netizens who had already hit the roads when the late announcement was made posted comments like, "If you want to cancel work and school, you need to announce this sooner, people are already out the door!"

In addition to Kaohsiung, some schools and townships in Chiayi County and Pingtung County have canceled classes.

Kaohsiung

Work and classes canceled today.

Chiayi County

Guogou Junior High School, Chiayi County: Work as usual, but classes canceled today.

Long Gang Elementary School, Chiayi County: Work as usual, but classes canceled today.

Pingtung County

Work and classes as usual today.

Pingtung County Chunri Township Shiwen Village: Work and classes canceled today.

For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.