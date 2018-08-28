WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Simona Halep made a quick-as-can-be exit from the U.S. Open on Monday, becoming the first No. 1-seeded woman to lose her opening match at the Grand Slam tournament in the half-century of the professional era. Halep simply was overwhelmed by the power-based game of 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 6-2, 6-4 in a match that was stunningly lopsided and lasted all of 76 minutes. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos. Will be updated.

— With:

— TEN--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--US OPEN-FINDING AMERICAN MEN — Sock, Isner win at Open, but US men's Slam drought is long. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— ML--IRAN-US OPEN — Iran's ex-president tweets in defense of Serena Williams. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--MAN UNITED-TOTTENHAM

MANCHESTER, England — In four previous Premier League visits to Old Trafford, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had never seen his team score. He has now — three times. Tottenham humiliated Manchester United 3-0 on Monday to stay perfect after three rounds and increase the pressure on Pochettino's beleaguered counterpart, Jose Mourinho. SENT: 640 words, photos.

ATH--DOPING-KENYA LABORATORY

Kenya's first WADA-approved drug-testing laboratory will be operational early next month, anti-doping authorities said Monday as they aim to close a loophole that some fear had allowed athletes from the East African distance-running powerhouse to beat controls for years. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 770 words, photo.

BKN--SPURS-GINOBILI RETIRES

Manu Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday after a "fabulous journey" in which he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club. The left-handed guard with the quick move and sure shot had a pro career that lasted 23 seasons in all, starting with stints in Italy and his native Argentina. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is still on target for an Asian Games gold medal that will earn a reprieve from military service. By John Pye. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--EGYPT-SALAH

CAIRO — Mohamed Salah has reignited a months-old dispute with soccer authorities in his native Egypt, accusing them of ignoring his complaints about their unauthorized use of his image. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Comeback specialist Kostas Manolas scored the equalizer for Roma in a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in Serie A on Monday. SENT: 240 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — A week after scoring in stoppage-time to secure its opening victory in the Spanish league, Athletic Bilbao conceded late Monday to squander a chance for its second straight win. SENT: 230 words

SOC--WEEKEND WATCH-FRANCE

PARIS — A small city best known for making mustard is now on a hot streak in the French league. Dijon, in eastern France with about 150,000 inhabitants, is level at the top with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. Both have won the opening three games with an identical goal difference but the similarities end there. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SOC--PSG-ERIKSEN

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain has denied reports linking the French champion with a move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. SENT: 140 words, photo.

FBN--GIANTS-BECKHAM

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is now the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

ALHAURIN DE LA TORRE, Spain — Italian rider Elia Viviani won the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, with Michal Kwiatkowski keeping the leader's red jersey ahead of Alejandro Valverde. SENT: 230 words.

US--TRUMP-ATHLETES

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is praising Tiger Woods after the golfer called for respect for the office of the president. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 420 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.