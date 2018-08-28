  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/28 05:43
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Leeds vs. Preston

QPR vs. Bristol Rovers

Brighton vs. Southampton

AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham

Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa

Newport County vs. Oxford United

Blackburn vs. Lincoln City

Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town

Cardiff vs. Norwich

Brentford vs. Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton

Fulham vs. Exeter

Wycombe vs. Forest Green Rovers

Doncaster vs. Blackpool

Leicester vs. Fleetwood Town

Hull vs. Derby

Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale

West Brom vs. Mansfield Town

Stoke vs. Huddersfield

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1

Bournemouth 2, Everton 2

Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0

Southampton 1, Leicester 2

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Liverpool 1, Brighton 0

Sunday's Matches

Watford 2, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 1, Chelsea 2

Fulham 4, Burnley 2

Monday's Match

Man United 0, Tottenham 3

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 2, Leeds 2

Rotherham 2, Hull 3

Derby 2, Ipswich 0

QPR 0, Bristol City 3

Wednesday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Reading 2

Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1

Norwich 2, Preston 0

Bolton 1, Birmingham 0

Stoke 0, Wigan 3

Friday's Match

Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 0, Sheffield United 3

Swansea 0, Bristol City 1

Stoke 2, Hull 0

QPR 1, Wigan 0

Norwich 0, Leeds 3

Derby 2, Preston 0

Blackburn 1, Brentford 0

Aston Villa 1, Reading 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 2

Sunday's Match

Rotherham 1, Millwall 0

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool 2, Coventry 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1

Charlton 0, Peterborough 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3

Luton Town 2, Southend 0

Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4

Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2

Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3

Wednesday's Matches

Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4

Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 0, Southend 1

Bradford 1, Wycombe 2

Blackpool 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Rochdale 1, Walsall 2

Gillingham 1, Coventry 1

Oxford United 3, Burton Albion 1

Doncaster 0, Portsmouth 0

Scunthorpe 2, Barnsley 2

Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 2

Plymouth 1, Peterborough 5

Luton Town 3, Shrewsbury 2

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0

Macclesfield Town 1, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 3, Notts County 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1

Forest Green Rovers 0, Stevenage 0

Colchester 6, Crewe 0

Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1

Lincoln City 2, Bury 1

Yeovil 0, Oldham 0

Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2

Morecambe 1, Northampton 0

Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2

Saturday's Matches

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Exeter 0

Carlisle 1, Crewe 0

Tranmere Rovers 1, Port Vale 0

Morecambe 0, Oldham 2

Colchester 1, Northampton 2

Yeovil 2, Stevenage 0

Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0

Macclesfield Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Forest Green Rovers 1, Swindon 1

Cambridge United 0, Cheltenham 1

Crawley Town 3, Bury 2

Lincoln City 3, Notts County 1