MANCHESTER, England (AP) — In four previous Premier League visits to Old Trafford, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had never seen his team score.

He has now — three times.

Tottenham humiliated Manchester United 3-0 on Monday to stay perfect after three rounds and increase the pressure on Pochettino's beleaguered counterpart, Jose Mourinho.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura struck twice in a three-minute period early in the second half. Moura grabbed a second with six minutes left.

United had beaten Spurs 1-0, 1-0, 1-0 and 3-0 in their last four league meetings at Old Trafford.

After beating Leicester in its opener, United lost to Brighton 3-2 and now has three points after three rounds.

