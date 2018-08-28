MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican anti-corruption organization warns that nepotism threatens the professionalism and independence of the nation's federal judiciary.

Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity analyzed the familial ties among employees of Mexico's judicial system from judges and magistrates on down.

It found that 51 percent of its judges and magistrates were related to at least one other person working in the judiciary. That rate varied widely by state and topped out in the western state of Jalisco where that was true for nearly 80 percent of the top judicial authorities.

Julio Rios Figueroa, a researcher with the Center Economic Research and Training, who wrote the report released Monday, compared Mexico's rate of family relationships in the judiciary to 14 percent in Spain or 8 percent in the United States.