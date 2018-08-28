  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 105.75 Up 1.05
Sep 101.95 102.20 101.85 101.85 Up 1.30
Oct 105.75 Up 1.05
Dec 105.05 106.90 104.85 105.75 Up 1.05
Mar 108.25 110.20 108.25 109.05 Up 1.05
May 110.55 112.55 110.55 111.35 Up 1.00
Jul 113.30 114.85 112.95 113.75 Up 1.05
Sep 115.55 117.25 115.30 116.10 Up 1.10
Dec 118.90 120.55 118.85 119.50 Up 1.05
Mar 123.25 123.90 122.15 122.85 Up 1.05
May 124.20 126.00 124.20 124.95 Up 1.05
Jul 125.95 127.85 125.95 126.80 Up 1.05
Sep 127.70 129.50 127.70 128.55 Up 1.05
Dec 130.50 132.35 130.50 131.30 Up .95
Mar 134.10 Up .90
May 135.95 Up .90
Jul 138.00 Up .90