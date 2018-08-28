New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|105.75
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|101.95
|102.20
|101.85
|101.85
|Up
|1.30
|Oct
|105.75
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|105.05
|106.90
|104.85
|105.75
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|108.25
|110.20
|108.25
|109.05
|Up
|1.05
|May
|110.55
|112.55
|110.55
|111.35
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|113.30
|114.85
|112.95
|113.75
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|115.55
|117.25
|115.30
|116.10
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|118.90
|120.55
|118.85
|119.50
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|123.25
|123.90
|122.15
|122.85
|Up
|1.05
|May
|124.20
|126.00
|124.20
|124.95
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|125.95
|127.85
|125.95
|126.80
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|127.70
|129.50
|127.70
|128.55
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|130.50
|132.35
|130.50
|131.30
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|134.10
|Up
|.90
|May
|135.95
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|138.00
|Up
|.90