BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2346 Down 18
Sep 2391 2391 2280 2321 Down 53
Oct 2346 Down 18
Dec 2366 2397 2326 2346 Down 18
Mar 2373 2400 2334 2355 Down 11
May 2377 2405 2341 2362 Down 9
Jul 2377 2414 2350 2370 Down 10
Sep 2387 2424 2377 2379 Down 11
Dec 2400 2434 2386 2388 Down 11
Mar 2410 2444 2398 2398 Down 11
May 2401 Down 10
Jul 2411 Down 5