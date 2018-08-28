BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2346
|Down
|18
|Sep
|2391
|2391
|2280
|2321
|Down
|53
|Oct
|2346
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2366
|2397
|2326
|2346
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2373
|2400
|2334
|2355
|Down
|11
|May
|2377
|2405
|2341
|2362
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2377
|2414
|2350
|2370
|Down
|10
|Sep
|2387
|2424
|2377
|2379
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2400
|2434
|2386
|2388
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2410
|2444
|2398
|2398
|Down
|11
|May
|2401
|Down
|10
|Jul
|2411
|Down
|5