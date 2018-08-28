MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican marines have killed a gang leader and seven of his bodyguards in the central Mexico state of Puebla.

The state prosecutor said Monday that the leader known as "Comandante 30" was responsible for the death of six municipal police officers in Puebla in June.

He had also been posting videos in recent weeks claiming to represent the Jalisco drug cartel.

Prosecutor Gustavo Huerta said the leader and his bodyguards were escorting a truck carrying stolen fuel on Sunday when they opened fire on a Marine patrol who saw them. There were no casualties among troops.

Puebla has been a flashpoint for violence related to fuel thefts from government pipelines.