POCOLA, Okla. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are hunting for a 31-year-old suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman in eastern Oklahoma, and are warning that the man could still be armed with a machete.

The search is focused on a field near the park where the victim's body was discovered Monday morning in Pocola, near the border with Arkansas. Authorities haven't identified the victim.

Pocola Police investigator Michael Roeder is warning nearby residents to keep their doors locked. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Troy German says schools have been locked down. Investigators say the man was seen fleeing a home where the stabbing may have occurred with blood on his face and carrying a machete.

Pocola is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.