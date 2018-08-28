NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Redford says that after such a large response to his announced retirement from acting, now he can't say he was just kidding.

The 82-year-old star acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press that he is indeed hanging it up to spend more time with his wife and family. But he hopes to still direct again, and he didn't totally close the door on acting again. Redford says: "Never say never."

Redford's final film is to be the upcoming "The Old Man and the Gun," in which he stars as an aged bank robber. Redford says he feels it is a good capstone to his six decades in American movies. He's long gravitated to playing outlaws, Redford says, because he's one too. He says, "I was just born with it."