NEW YORK (AP) — This year's fall books will include topical nonfiction, literary fiction and celebrity memoirs.

Notable releases include Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" and Michael Lewis' investigation of the Commerce Department under Trump, "The Fifth Risk." Memoirs also are coming from former first lady Michelle Obama, whose "Becoming" is one of the year's most anticipated releases, and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Literary novels are coming from Barbara Kingsolver and Haruki Murakami. Tina Turner, Joe Namath and Eric Idle are among the celebrities with memoirs scheduled.