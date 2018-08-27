TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—According to a Liberty Times report, test flights of refitted F-16 Fighting Falcons were recently conducted at Ching-Chuan-Kang Air Base in Taichung on Aug. 23 and Aug. 26, respectively.

The AIRFORCES magazine released a photo of a single-seat F-16 Fighting Falcon taking off. The report said the refitted fighting jets have been engaging in test flights since June.

The report also said Taiwan’s air force has a project that will spend US$3.8 billion on the enhancement of 145 F-16 Fighting Falcons.

The enhancement of the F-16 Fighting Falcons has been conducted by Lockheed Martin at the factory of Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation, and the whole enhancement project is expected to complete by 2022, the report said.