FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The official overseeing Volkswagen's court settlements in its diesel scandal says he is pushing back against the company's withholding of information under confidentiality rules.

Larry Thompson said he has disagreed with Volkswagen's use of attorney-client privilege to delete information from documents submitted to him.

Thompson, a former deputy U.S. attorney general, make the remarks in the first of three annual reports on Volkswagen's compliance with its federal court settlement over its emissions cheating. In 2015 Volkswagen admitted rigging cars to evade diesel emissions tests aimed at restricting harmful nitrogen oxides and has set aside $27.4 billion to cover fines, recalls and other costs.

The dpa news agency reported Monday that Thompson said it is too early to say how much progress Volkswagen had made in implementing safeguards against a repeat.