TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—There are 32 stations with the same name in Taiwan and Japan. To capitalize on these coincidences, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau invited college students from Taiwan and Japan and had them visit the 32 stations in four groups from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26.

The four groups of students were actually engaged in a competition. During the three days, they were required to make reports of the stations they visited and post them on a designated Facebook page. The group that gathered more likes during the three days was the winner.

The activity is designed to encourage more Japanese people to take a train trip in Taiwan, according to the Tourism Bureau.

Mickey Huang appeared at the activity’s opening press conference on Friday as a guest. He encouraged domestic and international travelers to take a train trip around Taiwan because such a trip will help them discover more interesting places in the country and have more fun.

Railways are not only a transportation tool but also have the added value of giving travelers different experiences and promoting tourism, the agency said.