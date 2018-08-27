TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Hu Hsiao-shuang (谷筱霜) defeated Uzbekistan's Bakhriniso Babaeva 3-2 to take home gold in the women's karate – under 50 kilogram category on Aug. 27, at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Hu's win marks Taiwan's second karate gold, after Wen Tzu-yun (文姿云) came up trumps in the women's karate - 55 kilogram category on Aug. 26.

Hu ascended to the final match by beating world number one and Japanese national, Miyahara Miho 4-2.

In an interesting piece of trivia, Gu's sister-in-law, Ku Tsui-ping (辜翠萍) was the first Taiwanese athlete to win gold at the 2017 Asian Games in Incheon, reported CNA.



Hu Hsiao-shuang, red, in competition with Bakhriniso Babaeva. (CNA image)