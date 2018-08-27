Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 27, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;28;22;Nice with some sun;28;23;SW;9;81%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;42;32;Mostly sunny, warm;43;33;ENE;14;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;34;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;W;22;47%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;E;17;56%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;20;14;Partly sunny;21;13;ESE;11;70%;10%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;16;9;Partly sunny;17;8;N;6;75%;18%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Partly sunny;35;20;E;15;16%;8%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;16;10;A shower or two;19;10;NNE;12;71%;83%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;24;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;20;ENE;16;48%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;31;21;Some sun, a t-storm;30;26;NNW;23;62%;66%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;9;A shower or two;16;13;NNE;16;72%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;43;27;Plenty of sun;43;27;NW;15;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;23;Some brightening;35;22;SSE;8;55%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;W;15;75%;82%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;W;14;74%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;23;WSW;19;73%;9%;7

Beijing, China;Warm with clouds;30;22;Rain and drizzle;29;22;ENE;8;68%;56%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;21;13;Pleasant and warmer;27;14;W;8;48%;5%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;22;12;Periods of sun;23;12;W;10;55%;25%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;ESE;13;66%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;28;13;Nice with some sun;26;12;E;23;43%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Pleasant and warmer;23;13;Sunny and delightful;26;13;NNE;13;53%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;20;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;E;7;69%;26%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;31;18;Periods of sun;32;19;ENE;7;49%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing and warmer;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NW;10;45%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;High clouds;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;20;12;NNE;12;64%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Some sun, pleasant;31;18;NNW;8;33%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;29;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;SW;14;73%;30%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;NNE;11;37%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy with a shower;13;11;Clouds and sun;16;10;SSE;11;75%;26%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ESE;6;63%;51%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A t-storm around;35;25;SSW;14;62%;77%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;22;SW;21;69%;81%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;S;13;75%;74%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;18;13;A shower in places;21;12;W;14;71%;42%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;26;Showers around;30;26;S;8;77%;86%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;SSE;16;57%;7%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;Nice with some sun;31;20;SE;15;65%;2%;11

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;28;E;12;82%;85%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;12;Partly sunny, cooler;25;12;N;13;45%;52%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;28;Brief a.m. showers;34;27;SSE;18;71%;89%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;36;22;Nice with sunshine;31;20;ESE;13;60%;14%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy with some sun;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SW;16;71%;74%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;34;15;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;NNE;10;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Humid with sunshine;28;22;SSW;15;75%;11%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SSW;8;87%;87%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;30;11;Partly sunny;26;10;ESE;13;50%;9%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;11;65%;62%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;18;10;E;14;72%;36%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;31;25;Cloudy with showers;33;25;SW;16;76%;81%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SSW;12;77%;93%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;30;24;A shower;31;24;ENE;23;59%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;22;W;12;72%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;34;24;Sunny and very warm;36;23;NE;12;54%;41%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;15;62%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;N;10;60%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;30;Mostly sunny;36;29;NNE;21;52%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;NNW;6;19%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;35;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;NNW;7;16%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;WSW;14;64%;19%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;20;W;8;85%;92%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Partly sunny, nice;38;27;NNW;18;27%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;33;16;Partial sunshine;27;15;NNW;10;65%;67%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;20;58%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;WSW;11;53%;43%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;S;13;77%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;NE;9;73%;63%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-2;An afternoon shower;13;0;ENE;11;50%;66%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;28;23;WSW;14;80%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;14;Turning sunny;18;15;S;15;76%;9%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;Not as warm;26;19;NNW;14;70%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;20;12;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SSW;10;64%;28%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;19;Turning sunny;27;19;S;10;59%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;WNW;11;75%;12%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Partly sunny, warm;34;17;W;11;38%;11%;8

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;28;Some sun, pleasant;32;27;NNW;11;66%;70%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;N;7;78%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;25;High clouds;32;26;SW;12;73%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;13;2;Partly sunny;12;0;ESE;8;57%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;NNE;6;61%;80%;9

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;E;16;73%;79%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;17;11;Mostly cloudy;21;11;NNW;9;71%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;29;24;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;SSW;19;67%;22%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sunshine;19;9;Partly sunny;20;11;NNE;10;68%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly cloudy;32;22;WSW;14;68%;59%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Rather cloudy, warm;27;17;S;10;47%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;29;26;Spotty showers;29;26;SW;8;86%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;13;Mainly cloudy;23;13;NNE;10;75%;44%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;WSW;15;61%;6%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;NNW;14;52%;4%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;22;11;A p.m. shower or two;18;9;SW;22;82%;74%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;S;12;66%;73%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain this afternoon;15;9;Clouds and sun;20;11;S;6;59%;15%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;20;WSW;22;76%;80%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;ESE;27;67%;6%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;8;81%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;E;8;73%;74%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;23;11;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;7;55%;26%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouding up;19;13;Downpours;19;10;WNW;29;74%;92%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;31;25;High clouds and warm;35;26;WSW;17;61%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of showers;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SSE;25;88%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;ESE;8;50%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;23;12;Plenty of sun;23;11;E;8;51%;26%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;31;19;Rain and a t-storm;29;22;ESE;8;82%;95%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Mostly cloudy;24;11;ESE;16;43%;41%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NNW;11;70%;10%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SE;17;66%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;10;5;A morning shower;10;5;N;12;81%;49%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;20;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;SSE;11;64%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;21;18;Inc. clouds;24;17;ENE;13;68%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Mostly sunny;42;26;ENE;12;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Sunny and delightful;30;17;S;9;46%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;ENE;6;62%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;15;Clouds, then sun;20;15;WSW;17;75%;10%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;23;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;E;9;67%;85%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;30;26;A few showers;30;26;E;21;74%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;NNE;7;94%;88%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Rain and drizzle;27;16;W;13;37%;56%;12

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;20;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;WSW;5;48%;5%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;9;76%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;36;16;Cooler but pleasant;25;16;NNW;11;64%;27%;6

Seattle, United States;Warmer;23;12;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NE;8;52%;4%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain tapering off;30;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;S;7;81%;89%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;Partly sunny, warm;33;27;SE;22;66%;38%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSE;11;71%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A shower or t-storm;25;15;WNW;11;76%;80%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;31;26;Brief showers;31;26;E;24;70%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon rain;19;13;A shower in places;21;12;SE;12;73%;49%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy;15;9;Partly sunny;15;7;SW;18;43%;2%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;31;25;Spotty showers;33;26;SE;11;70%;82%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;SE;9;67%;35%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunlit and pleasant;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;N;13;24%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Partial sunshine;30;19;NE;13;46%;14%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;35;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;SE;11;14%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunshine and nice;31;25;NNE;11;55%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;25;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;ENE;7;44%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;11;72%;75%;3

Toronto, Canada;A morning t-storm;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;WSW;25;78%;32%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;Sunny and nice;29;23;NE;15;55%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;NNW;14;54%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Lots of sun, warmer;24;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;E;9;58%;4%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;23;13;Hazy sunshine;23;13;NE;7;56%;56%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NE;10;47%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;W;11;69%;82%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;20;9;Clouds and sun;20;11;NNW;7;62%;26%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;21;11;A shower or t-storm;21;11;WNW;13;66%;57%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;14;11;Partly sunny;15;10;ENE;23;76%;28%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;12;81%;78%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;NE;7;37%;14%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather