Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 27, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;82;72;Nice with some sun;83;73;SW;5;81%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;108;90;Mostly sunny, warm;109;91;ENE;9;38%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;93;70;Sunny and pleasant;93;68;W;14;47%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;E;11;56%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;68;56;Partly sunny;70;55;ESE;7;70%;10%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;62;48;Partly sunny;62;47;N;4;75%;18%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;97;67;Partly sunny;95;68;E;9;16%;8%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;60;49;A shower or two;66;50;NNE;8;71%;83%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;75;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;68;ENE;10;48%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;87;70;Some sun, a t-storm;85;78;NNW;14;62%;66%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;47;A shower or two;61;56;NNE;10;72%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;109;80;Plenty of sun;109;80;NW;9;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;96;74;Some brightening;94;72;SSE;5;55%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;W;9;75%;82%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;W;9;74%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;82;72;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;WSW;12;73%;9%;7

Beijing, China;Warm with clouds;86;72;Rain and drizzle;84;72;ENE;5;68%;56%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;69;56;Pleasant and warmer;81;57;W;5;48%;5%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;71;54;Periods of sun;74;54;W;7;55%;25%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;65;47;Clouds and sun;65;48;ESE;8;66%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;83;55;Nice with some sun;79;53;E;14;43%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Pleasant and warmer;73;56;Sunny and delightful;78;56;NNE;8;53%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;68;52;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;E;4;69%;26%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;88;65;Periods of sun;89;66;ENE;4;49%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing and warmer;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;NW;6;45%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;High clouds;69;51;Partly sunny, nice;69;54;NNE;8;64%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;64;Some sun, pleasant;87;64;NNW;5;33%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;84;78;Partly sunny, humid;88;76;SW;8;73%;30%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;95;75;Mostly sunny;95;76;NNE;7;37%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy with a shower;56;52;Clouds and sun;60;50;SSE;7;75%;26%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;66;A t-storm in spots;83;66;ESE;3;63%;51%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;78;A t-storm around;95;77;SSW;9;62%;77%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny and hot;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;71;SW;13;69%;81%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;86;78;A t-storm around;85;77;S;8;75%;74%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;64;56;A shower in places;69;53;W;9;71%;42%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;78;Showers around;86;79;S;5;77%;86%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny;97;79;Mostly sunny;97;79;SSE;10;57%;7%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;84;68;Nice with some sun;87;68;SE;9;65%;2%;11

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;90;79;A shower or t-storm;90;82;E;7;82%;85%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;92;54;Partly sunny, cooler;76;54;N;8;45%;52%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;82;Brief a.m. showers;94;81;SSE;11;71%;89%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;97;71;Nice with sunshine;88;69;ESE;8;60%;14%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy with some sun;65;48;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SW;10;71%;74%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;93;60;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;NNE;6;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;83;74;Humid with sunshine;83;72;SSW;9;75%;11%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;96;79;A couple of t-storms;85;78;SSW;5;87%;87%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;Partly sunny;78;50;ESE;8;50%;9%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;7;65%;62%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;64;51;E;9;72%;36%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;88;77;Cloudy with showers;92;78;SW;10;76%;81%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;80;SSW;7;77%;93%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;86;76;A shower;88;75;ENE;14;59%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;84;71;A t-storm in spots;83;71;W;8;72%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;94;76;Sunny and very warm;97;74;NE;7;54%;41%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;84;74;Partly sunny;87;74;NE;9;62%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;94;76;A t-storm in spots;93;75;N;6;60%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;98;85;Mostly sunny;96;85;NNE;13;52%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;NNW;4;19%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;96;61;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;NNW;4;16%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;90;79;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;WSW;9;64%;19%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;69;W;5;85%;92%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;82;Partly sunny, nice;101;80;NNW;11;27%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and warm;91;62;Partial sunshine;81;59;NNW;6;65%;67%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;13;58%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;71;Mostly cloudy;89;72;WSW;7;53%;43%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;A t-storm or two;91;80;S;8;77%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A t-storm in spots;94;75;NE;6;73%;63%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;29;An afternoon shower;56;32;ENE;7;50%;66%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;A shower or t-storm;83;74;WSW;9;80%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;58;Turning sunny;64;58;S;9;76%;9%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;Not as warm;78;65;NNW;9;70%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;68;53;Mostly cloudy;69;56;SSW;6;64%;28%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;80;67;Turning sunny;81;67;S;6;59%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;79;69;WNW;7;75%;12%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;98;69;Partly sunny, warm;93;63;W;7;38%;11%;8

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;83;Some sun, pleasant;90;81;NNW;7;66%;70%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;N;4;78%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;86;77;High clouds;89;78;SW;7;73%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;55;36;Partly sunny;54;33;ESE;5;57%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;NNE;4;61%;80%;9

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;89;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;E;10;73%;79%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;62;52;Mostly cloudy;69;52;NNW;5;71%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;84;75;Some sun, pleasant;82;75;SSW;12;67%;22%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sunshine;67;47;Partly sunny;67;52;NNE;6;68%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;84;74;Mostly cloudy;89;72;WSW;9;68%;59%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;83;59;Rather cloudy, warm;81;62;S;6;47%;5%;2

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;84;79;Spotty showers;83;79;SW;5;86%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;79;55;Mainly cloudy;73;56;NNE;6;75%;44%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;90;76;Mostly sunny and hot;94;77;WSW;9;61%;6%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;91;71;NNW;9;52%;4%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;72;52;A p.m. shower or two;64;49;SW;14;82%;74%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;92;79;A shower or t-storm;92;78;S;7;66%;73%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain this afternoon;60;48;Clouds and sun;69;51;S;4;59%;15%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;83;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;68;WSW;14;76%;80%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;82;76;Partly sunny, nice;83;77;ESE;16;67%;6%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NW;5;81%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;A p.m. shower or two;90;74;E;5;73%;74%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;73;52;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;5;55%;26%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouding up;66;56;Downpours;65;50;WNW;18;74%;92%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;89;78;High clouds and warm;94;78;WSW;11;61%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of showers;83;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSE;16;88%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;95;73;ESE;5;50%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;74;54;Plenty of sun;74;52;E;5;51%;26%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;89;67;Rain and a t-storm;85;72;ESE;5;82%;95%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;74;52;Mostly cloudy;76;51;ESE;10;43%;41%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;NNW;7;70%;10%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;A shower in the a.m.;82;72;SE;10;66%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;51;41;A morning shower;50;42;N;7;81%;49%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;68;53;Clouds and sun;70;53;SSE;7;64%;44%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;69;64;Inc. clouds;75;63;ENE;8;68%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;80;Mostly sunny;108;79;ENE;7;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;Sunny and delightful;87;63;S;6;46%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;67;52;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;ENE;3;62%;19%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;59;Clouds, then sun;67;59;WSW;10;75%;10%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;74;63;Showers and t-storms;78;64;E;6;67%;85%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;86;79;A few showers;86;79;E;13;74%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;NNE;4;94%;88%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;Rain and drizzle;81;60;W;8;37%;56%;12

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;69;46;Mostly sunny, nice;71;43;WSW;3;48%;5%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;6;76%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;96;62;Cooler but pleasant;76;62;NNW;7;64%;27%;6

Seattle, United States;Warmer;73;54;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NE;5;52%;4%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain tapering off;86;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;S;5;81%;89%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;SE;14;66%;38%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals;90;81;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SSE;7;71%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;74;60;A shower or t-storm;77;59;WNW;7;76%;80%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;79;Brief showers;88;79;E;15;70%;83%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon rain;65;55;A shower in places;70;54;SE;7;73%;49%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy;60;47;Partly sunny;60;45;SW;11;43%;2%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;88;77;Spotty showers;91;78;SE;7;70%;82%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;66;50;Mostly sunny;68;51;SE;6;67%;35%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunlit and pleasant;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;N;8;24%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;Partial sunshine;85;67;NE;8;46%;14%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;96;76;Sunny and very warm;98;75;SE;7;14%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;Sunshine and nice;88;77;NNE;7;55%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;77;68;Mostly sunny;94;69;ENE;4;44%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;7;72%;75%;3

Toronto, Canada;A morning t-storm;82;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;74;WSW;15;78%;32%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;90;76;Sunny and nice;85;73;NE;9;55%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;85;68;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;NNW;9;54%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Lots of sun, warmer;76;47;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;E;5;58%;4%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;74;55;Hazy sunshine;74;56;NE;4;56%;56%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;73;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;NE;6;47%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;W;7;69%;82%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;67;48;Clouds and sun;68;51;NNW;4;62%;26%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;70;52;A shower or t-storm;70;51;WNW;8;66%;57%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;56;51;Partly sunny;58;50;ENE;14;76%;28%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;85;77;Couple of t-storms;84;76;SW;7;81%;78%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;62;Mostly sunny;89;63;NE;4;37%;14%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather