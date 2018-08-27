TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A “harbor bombardment” activity held on Sunday attracted nearly 200 people to a local fishing port in Taiwan’s offshore island county of Penghu, where they jumped into the harbor for a swim to relive Penghu locals’ childhood pastime, according to a Central News Agency report.

Activity organizer Lin Rui-tien (林瑞添) is a Penghu local who is currently serving as a policeman in Jinshan Precinct, New Taipei City. He said nowadays both adults and children spend most of their leisure time in front of a computer or a cell phone, but when he was small, one of the most common summer pastimes for children in Penghu was to invite several friends to jump into a harbor for a swim in the sea, the report said. But the simple pastime has almost become a thing of the past, he added.

Therefore, Lin, who is also running a Facebook paged called "1000 Penghu Dreams" (1000個澎湖夢), initiated the activity of “harbor bombardment,” which in plain language means jumping into a harbor, to let today’s children understand what and how children a generation ago played, according to the report. The water splashes around when a jumper hits the water, making it look like a bombardment, he said, adding that the seawater makes you feel cool and it has more fun than fiddling with a cell phone, according to the report

Lin also said the activity can only be held at high tide to be safe and that participants have to be able to swim.

He has held two such activities at different seaports in Penghu in August. Sunday’s activity was held at Chihkan Fishing Port, attracting nearly 200 people.

A group of young people from Taipei, who were going to take a boat to the north sea, happened to encounter the activity, and so they also participated in the activity and jumped into the harbor, saying that it’s an entertainment they could not experience in the Taipei metropolitan area.

Lin said he is going to hold a even bigger harbor bombardment activity at Anshan Fishing Port in Magong City around the Mid Autumn Festival.

(photo by CNA)



(photo by CNA)