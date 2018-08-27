TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that foreign sales of homes in a new US$100 billion (NT$3.073 trillion) urban development project in Johor, Southern Malaysia will be banned, reasoning that the development should be primarily for Malaysians on Aug. 27.

"Our objection is because it was built for foreigners, not built for Malaysians. Most Malaysians are unable to buy those flats," said Mahathir at a press conference, reported the Straits Times.

The new development project, named Forest City is a joint venture between Country Garden Holdings Ltd and and Esplanade Danga 88 Sdn Bhd. The development is built on reclaimed land and aims to house up to 700,000 people.



Artist representation of Forest City (Image courtesy of Country Garden Pacificview)

"One thing is certain, that city that is going to be built cannot be sold to foreigners. We are not going to give visas for people to come and live here," said Mahathir.

So far, approximately 70 percent of buyers into the new development are Chinese, and only 20 percent are Malaysians, reports suggest. Channel News Asia said the developers have targeted foreigners in their advertisement campaigns.



Artist representation of Forest City (Image courtesy of Country Garden Pacificview)

Recognizing the problem, and change in political climate since the election of Mahathir in May 2018, Country Garden has made efforts to change the image of the new development. Head of strategy for Country Garden, Ng Zhu Hann, told the Straits Times that the company is trying to make the new development appear more Malaysian, and less Chinese.

Opposition to corruption relating to Chinese investment in Malaysia was a key election issue. During a state visit to China in August, Mahathir canceled three Chinese-led infrastructure projects in Malaysia totaling over US$22 billion, off the back of corruption and impropriety.

After Mahathir's comments, Country Garden issued a statement which read that the development has "complied with all laws and regulations with the necessary approvals to sell to foreign purchasers".