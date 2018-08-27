TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Department of Information and Tourism in Taipei in cooperation with a Malaysian hip-hop rapper, filmmaker, actor, composer, and actor Namawee (黃明志) launched promotional film on Aug. 25.

Targeting tourists from Singapore and Malaysia, Namawee introduces Taipei in a creative and unique way in the promotional video. With a duration of four minutes, the video was viewed online by more than 300,000 people in less than 24 hours.

Over the past few years, the number of tourists to Taiwan from Southeast Asia has gradually increased. In 2017, the number of Malaysian tourists in Taiwan reached 528,019, reflecting an increase of 33.9 percent compared to 2013, in which only 394,326 tourists visited Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists from Singapore has continued to grow over the past five years, reaching 415,577 visitors in 2017, with an increase of 16.68 percent over the 364,733 tourists who came in 2013.

In 2017, the number of tourists from Taiwan who visited Singapore was nearly 400,000, with the total number of visitors between two sides reaching 820,000.

This video was edited, and directed by Namawee, and also features the Malaysian girl group AMOi-AMOi. The story begins with him and his tour group walking around Taipei, and it is stated that Taipei is always among the top three choices when it comes to vacation trips for Singaporean and Malaysian travelers.

In the video, the group visit famous tourists places in Taipei, and tries a lot of Taiwanese cuisine. They also discuss how they have been influenced by Taiwan pop music, drama, and variety shows.

Netizens from Singapore and Malaysia gave a lot of responses, and have commented on "I also like Taipei,""the video is creative and very interesting," and also "I want to go to Taiwan after watching this video!"