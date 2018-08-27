FILE - In this May 4, 2004 file photo, a full moon rises above the golden domes of the Orthodox Monastery of the Caves in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukraine is lo
FILE - In this Saturday, July 28, 2018 file photo, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, left, leads a religious service as Russian President Vlad
FILE - In this early Sunday, April 16, 2017 file photo, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, l
This image shows a portion of an October 2017 email made to look like it was written by Ecumenical Orthodox Church spokesman Nikos-Giorgos Papachristo
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Istan
This image shows a portion of a June 2015 phishing email sent to John Jillions, the chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America. Although designed to
FILE - In this Sunday, April 8, 2018 file photo, a Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses worshippers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs fo
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 file photo, a woman walks toward the Russian Orthodox Church headquarters in the St. Daniel Monastery in Moscow, R
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2010 file photo, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, shields his eyes from the sun as he stands on a
LONDON (AP) — The Associated Press has found that the Russian hackers identified by the U.S. special prosecutor last month have spent years trying to steal the private correspondence of the world's most senior Christian Orthodox figures.
It's an illustration of how high the stakes are as Kiev and Moscow wrestle over the religious future of Ukraine.
The evidence comes from a hit list of 4,700 email addresses supplied to the AP by Secureworks, a subsidiary of Dell Technologies.
Russian officials have declined comment, referring the AP to previous denials by the Kremlin that it has anything to do with hacking.
___
Online:
Raphael Satter can be reached at: http://raphaelsatter.com