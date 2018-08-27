Regent Taipei announced that due to popular demand the Le Petit Chef experience will be extended to the end of February 2019.

Regent Taipei will also present an all new menu which adds the top-tier French Caviar House & Prunier, Australian Wagyu and Japanse Wagyu Filet. Paired with this extension is the Regent Taipei 3D2N “A Magic Gourmet Holiday” Room Package; enjoy a Deluxe Room night stay, Le Petit Chef lunch or dinner for two, starting at NT$7500++ per night. September and October seats are available for reservation at http://pay.regenttaipei.com; room packages are available for reservation HERE.

Regent Taipei Managing Director Simon Wu states, “Since March, Le Petit Chef waiting list has only increased with many visitors from Hong Kong, Macau and Japan traveling to Taiwan for the experience. So we are happy that Le Petit Chef can stay so we can share this unique experience with more people.”

Le Petit Chef was invented by the Belgium technology media company SkullMapping - 3D technology is combined with motion capture and projection, with added elements of gourmet to create a holistic dining experience. Antoon Verbeeck and Filip Sterckx, founders of SkullMapping, believe that the dining experience is such an integral part of life that they decided to enrich the time usually reserved for waiting for dishes. The trend has swept through Europe and arrived in Asia, distributed through Sense Media, in July of 2016.

Guests enjoy the experience in a darkened space. Each dish is preceded by a short 3D animation with an unpredictable and humorous storyline, which shows the realistic and agile 3D “Petit Chef” about 5 cm tall, finding ingredients, fighting octopuses or building a fire to create his masterpiece dish. After the animation, the “real dish” will be presented to guests. The menu includes Bouillabasse, Lobster, Steak, Rice Pudding, Foie Gras Wrap and Ice Cream; the experience is expected to take up to 2 hours. The Foie Gras dish features Foie Gras wrapped in crepe and lightly seared, accompanied by honey and fruits. Seafood in this menu includes, Bouillabasse, made with fresh mussels, clams, shrimp and scallop, and fresh Lobster, made with herb butter and white water snowflake. Steak is a beautifully marbled pan-fried US Ribeye, with baked potato and Regent-made truffle sauce. For desserts, the Rice pudding with caramel and fresh cream and Ice Cream dish accompanied with raspberries and chocolate sauce is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Lunch is 4 courses priced at NT2,800 +10% and dinner is 6 courses priced at NT$3800+10%; 12 people per meal session. Wine, champagne and tea pairing are also available.