TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An unnamed official has informed the media that Taiwan will raise three appeals to the United Nations (UN) in a bid to expand Taiwan's international participation ahead of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, U.S., which begins on September 18.

The anonymous official said that Taiwan's position since 2009 to not outright request a seat at the UN will be upheld, and the three appeals made by the Taiwanese government in September 2017 will be restated, reports say.

Taiwan lost its UN membership in 1971, and Taiwan has launched a concerted effort to re-join the world's premier international organization since 1993. Since 2008, Taiwan's primary focus has been to strive to participate in UN-affiliated organizations, like the International Civil Aviation Organization, International Labor Organization, and World Health Organization.

The official said that the three-part plan will have 17 agents within the UN present the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with a letter of support for Taiwan, Taiwan supporters will make a speech advocating for greater Taiwan involvement during the UN General Assembly, and Taiwan will hold medical-related seminars during the UN General Assembly and support the global implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to CNA.

Taiwan will argue that its 23 million people should enjoy the same rights as everyone else in the world, Taiwan should not be excluded from the organization, and will push for Taiwanese media to be allowed to cover UN conferences in the future through the use of a human rights-based argument, reported the Liberty Times.

CNA reports that Taiwan's strategy will collaborate with all sectors of society including government, civil society, think tanks, media, and Taiwanese expats. The strategy is also expected to have a heavy social media aspect.