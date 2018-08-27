TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwanese-Canadian man suspected of purchasing the weapons used to murder a Canadian English teacher today claimed that he witnessed the gruesome homicide and dismemberment while he "watched their backs" for any passersby.

A 21-year-old Taiwanese-Canadian man identified as Wu Hsuan (吳宣), who goes by the English name Dan Wu and is a promoter for the Taipei nightclub Triangle, was released from jail on NT$300,000 bail, after being charged with being an accomplice of the murder of 43-year-old Canadian English teacher-turned drug dealer Ramgahan Sanjay Ryan. Wu has admitted to purchasing the two machetes allegedly used by 30-year-old African-American male Ewart Odane Bent and Israeli-American tattoo artist named Oren Shlomo Mayer, who goes by the handle "Oz" and the Chinese name of 孫武生 to brutally hack Ryan to death, before severing his head and limbs, placing them in white trash bags and dumping them into the Xindian River (新店溪) in New Taipei City.

According to Apple Daily, Wu yesterday in court said he helped "watch the backs" of the two murder suspects and he witnessed the men murder Ryan, but he insists that he did not take part in the homicide.

After his appearance in court, the judge ruled that as there was no evidence that Wu had taken part in the murder or the dismemberment of the body, he ordered the man released on NT$300,000 bail. Wu is ordered to stay at his residence, is not allowed to leave the country and must report to police every Friday.