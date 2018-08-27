TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Health Promotion Agency (HPA) of the Ministry of Health and Welfare launched the Community Nutrition Promotion Center on Aug. 26, as part of Taiwan's new strategy to improve services to the elderly, reported CNA.

After a successful trial of the elderly nutrition program in Hualien City, Tainan City, and Taichung City a Community Nutrition Promotion Center will be rolled out in every municipality across Taiwan, and will cater to local conditions.

In April 2018, Taiwan's Ministry of Interior announced that Taiwan had officially become an "aged society," with more than 14 percent of the population being over 65 years old. The Community Nutrition Promotion Center was an election promise by Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during the 2016 election campaign, as a means to dull the societal effects of an aging population.

The HPA held a launch ceremony in the Presidential Office in Taipei on Aug. 27, which was attended by Taiwan Vice President, Chen Chien-jen (衛生福利部), reported CNA.

Ho Chi-kung (何啟功), deputy head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare said that the program has a strong education component, to help the elderly eat well, and to prevent potential future medical conditions.

Chen said that a strong nutrition consultation network will be established, as part of Taiwan’s new strategy to extend support to the nation's elderly.

Chen added that central and local governments, as well as the government and the private sector will work in concert to tackle the issues associated with Taiwan's aging society.