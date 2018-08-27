TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner Yuan T. Lee (李遠哲) threw the ceremonial first pitch, kicking off the MBL baseball match between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, in New York on Aug. 26.

Lee's pitch was part of the 14th annual "Taiwan Heritage Day," which saw a host of cultural and promotional performances, as well as Taiwan's Representative to the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰) receiving the "Spirit Award" for his efforts to support Taiwan-U.S. relations, according to MLB.



Special guests of Taiwan Heritage Day with Mr. and Mrs. Met.

"Taiwan Heritage Day" is an event put on in collaboration between the Taiwan Tourism Bureau and the New York Mets. Spectators were treated to free t-shirts promoting Taiwan, as well as performances by the famous Taiwanese opera troupe, Ming Hwa Yuan Arts and Culture Group.

Lee won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1986, alongside John Polanyi and Dudley R. Herschbach for their contribution to dynamics of chemical elementary processes. Lee has been called "the Mozart of physical chemistry" and is also a political figure in Taiwan's society.

Lee has been a baseball fan since he was 12 years old, and told CNA he practiced for the pitch days in advance. The pitch successfully hit its mark, which led to applause from the crowd.

Director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's Super Task Force, OhBear was also in attendance, and mingled with Mets mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met.

OhBear, left, with Stanley Kao, right. (CNA image)