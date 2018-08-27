Taiwan's baseball team defeated South Korea 2-1 Sunday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, which was the first win among the 10 national teams participating in that competition.



It was also the first time in 12 years that Taiwan's baseball team beat South Korea at the Asian Games. Since 1998 when baseball was designated as an Asian Games event, Taiwan and South Korea have faced off nine times, with the later prevailing on every occasion except in 2006 at the Doha Asian Games.



Sunday's game in Jakarta was described as a battle of David versus Goliath because the members of the South Korean team are all professional players while the Taiwan team has only seven young professionals.



Taiwan stunned the powerful rival in the first inning with a three base hit and a homer, scoring two points to overtake the Koreans.



Deploying three pitchers, Wu Sheng-feng (吳昇峰), Wang Chung-hao (王宗豪) and Wang Cheng-hao (王政浩), Taiwan lost only one point in the fourth inning.



Taiwan will be hoping to secure a second win on Monday when it comes up against Hong Kong at the 2018 Asian Games, which are being held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.



(By Hsieh Chin-wen and Elizabeth Hsu)

