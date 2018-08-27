Taiwan defeated South Korea 5-3 in the final of the recurve men's team event Monday at the 2018 Asian Games, grabbing its first archery gold at the regional sports event, which is being held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.



China had to settle for a bronze medal, which it won against Mongolia.



Earlier in the day, Taiwan finished second to defending champions South Korea in the recurve women's team competition, taking a silver medal at the GBK Archery Field in Jakarta.



As of Monday noon, Taiwan was in seventh place in the medal rankings at the 2018 Asian Games with a total of 35 medals -- 9 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze.



(By Lung Po-an and Elizabeth Hsu)

