TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Defense announced that the military will be holding computerized war game simulations this week, to test potential scenarios in the event of attack on the country.



According to CNA, the purpose of the simulations is to gauge various responses of potential allies in the event of China's military attacking Taiwan, its infrastructural targets, or alternately, attacking on Taiwan’s outlying islands or territories in the South China Sea.

The National Security Council is reportedly leading the computerized simulations. A major purpose of the simulations is to consider the extent of potential diplomatic fallout or international support as well as the “vertical and horizontal coordination of government agencies” following a Chinese attack.

This will be the first time that such war game simulations will include lawmakers and academic specialists in military strategy and geopolitics. These participants will reportedly take the role of Taiwan’s allies and regional government administrations to evaluate how these countries would react in a range of different scenarios.



Sidney Lin (林鶴明) a spokesperson for the Presidential Office was quoted by CNA as saying that the government will not reveal extensive details of the exercises because of their sensitivity to national security.