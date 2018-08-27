PHOENIX (AP) — The governor of Arizona, Republican Doug Ducey, says he won't be naming a replacement for the late Sen. John McCain until after the senator's burial next Sunday.

Ducey's decision requires a political balancing act considering the demands of many Arizona conservatives who had soured on McCain over the years and Republicans who favored McCain's more moderate, independent approach. Likely chief among Ducey's concerns is a person who sets up the GOP to retain the seat in 2020 elections.

With the confirmation of President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, pending later this year, each vote in the Senate counts. The GOP had a 51-49 majority when McCain was present.

Political observers have been suggesting possible appointees, including the senator's wife, Cindy McCain.