  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/27 11:51
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37
Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54
Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52
Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35
Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53
Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 37 72
Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 35
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday's Games

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

Saturday's Games

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13

Arizona 27, Dallas 3

Thursday, Aug. 30

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.