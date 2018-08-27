  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/27 11:44
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JMartinez Bos 124 475 96 160 .337
Betts Bos 112 438 104 147 .336
Altuve Hou 109 427 68 141 .330
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 120 494 80 155 .314
Trout LAA 112 383 84 119 .311
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 127 499 63 153 .307
Andujar NYY 119 459 67 139 .303
Brantley Cle 117 468 73 141 .301
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; NCruz, Seattle, 79.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5.