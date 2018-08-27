TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan (MOFA) added Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese languages to the "New Southbound Policy Portal" website on Aug. 24.

The "New Southbound Policy Portal" was launched on Dec. 1, 2016, and includes information from the websites of the Presidential Office, Executive Yuan, and the New Southbound target country's offices websites.

It also offers news and video from the "Taiwan Today" e-newsletter, "Taiwan Panorama," and "Trending Taiwan," as well as links to other government departments that are involved with the New Southbound Policy.

The website was originally designed in Chinese and English. In line with the diplomatic goals outlined by MOFA Minister Wu Chao Hsieh (吳釗燮) of "promoting the New Southbound Policy at full speed" and "strengthening public diplomacy and international vocal energy," MOFA has added several Southeast Asian languages to the site.

MOFA hopes the different language options will help people from New Southbound Policy target countries to get the latest information on Taiwan's politics, economy, society, and culture. The ministry said that it aims to enhance the government's promotion of the New Southbound Policy and will also continue to integrate the Portal with other social media tools, including Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.