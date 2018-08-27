  1. Home
Work and class cancellations announced in southern Taiwan due to heavy rains

Work and class cancellations announced as 10 Taiwanese counties and cities are under heavy and extremely heavy rain advisories

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/27 09:45
NOAA satellite infrared satellite image.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After three days of torrential rains brought on by a tropical depression and moist southwesterly winds, ten counties in and cities in Taiwan are still under heavy and extremely heavy rain advisories and two counties have announce work and class closures today.

The Central Weather Bureau has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Pingtung County, while a heavy rain advisory has been issued for Yilan County, Hualien County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Chiayi City. A strong wind advisory has also been issued for all of Taiwan. 

Currently, work and classes have been canceled in Pingtung County today as well as classes at two schools in Chiayi County.

Thus far, the following closures have been announced due to flooding or the potential of flooding. 

Chiayi County

  • Guogou Junior High School: work and classes canceled today.
  • Long Gang Elementary School, Chiayi County: work and classes canceled today.

Pingtung County

  • Work and classes canceled today

For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website
