TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After three days of torrential rains brought on by a tropical depression and moist southwesterly winds, ten counties in and cities in Taiwan are still under heavy and extremely heavy rain advisories and two counties have announce work and class closures today.

The Central Weather Bureau has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Pingtung County, while a heavy rain advisory has been issued for Yilan County, Hualien County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Chiayi City. A strong wind advisory has also been issued for all of Taiwan.

Currently, work and classes have been canceled in Pingtung County today as well as classes at two schools in Chiayi County.

Thus far, the following closures have been announced due to flooding or the potential of flooding.

Chiayi County

Guogou Junior High School: work and classes canceled today.

Long Gang Elementary School, Chiayi County: work and classes canceled today.

Pingtung County

Work and classes canceled today

For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.