PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — As hard as he works on the practice range, Bryson DeChambeau never made it look so easy on the golf course.

Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots Sunday at The Northern Trust and closed with a 2-under 69 for a four-shot victory in the FedEx Cup playoff opener.

His second victory of the year moved DeChambeau to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and boosted his bid to be in Paris at the end of next month for the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau narrowly missed qualifying for the U.S. team. Jim Furyk announces three captain's picks a week from Tuesday, and it will be hard to ignore a 24-year-old Californian with victories at the Memorial and a FedEx Cup playoff event.