ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Panathinaikos moved up to minus three points after winning its Greek league season-opener 1-0 at Xanthi on Sunday.

Financially troubled Panathinaikos started the season with minus six points due to money owed to players.

Yiannis Bouzoukis scored with a long-range effort in the 69th minute, following a half-hearted clearance by Xanthi goalkeeper Zivko Zivkovic.

Olympiakos also started with a 1-0 win, at home against Levadiakos, thanks to a 62nd-minute free kick by veteran Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, a new signing from last season's champion AEK Athens.

Also Sunday, OFI Crete drew 2-2 at Panionios.

On Saturday, AEK beat Giannena 2-0 and last season's runner-up PAOK beat Asteras 1-0.

Lamia hosts Aris on Monday.