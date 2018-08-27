CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Democrats have their best shot in a dozen years of reclaiming the governor's office in one of the reddest states.

Politically moderate energy-industry attorney Mary Throne easily won Wyoming's Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday. She faces Republican State Treasurer Mark Gordon in the general election.

Throne politically is a lot like Democratic Gov. Dave Freudenthal, a popular moderate who served from 2003-2011.

Voters registered as Republicans in Wyoming outnumber registered Democrats by more than 5 to 1. But many Democrats in Wyoming register as Republicans to vote in more consequential primaries.

Some say Democrats have hidden influence in Wyoming — one that in the past has given the advantage to centrist candidates like Throne.

Democrats have held Wyoming's governor's office 32 of the last 55 years.