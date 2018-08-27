  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/27 06:09
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 004 001 200—7 11 0
Detroit 000 001 001—2 12 1

Kopech, Cedeno (7), Gomez (8), Santiago (9), Fry (9) and Narvaez; Zimmermann, Farmer (7), Smoker (7), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Kopech 1-0. L_Zimmermann 6-6. Sv_Fry (3). HRs_Chicago, Palka (19). Detroit, Rodriguez (2).

___

Boston 000 001 000—1 3 1
Tampa Bay 203 101 20x—9 12 0

Eovaldi, Kelly (5), Hembree (6), Barnes (7), Kimbrel (8) and Leon; Snell, Castillo (7), Kittredge (8) and Perez. W_Snell 16-5. L_Eovaldi 5-6.

___

Oakland 100 021 200—6 13 0
Minnesota 000 101 000—2 7 1

Bassitt, Kelley (5), Petit (6), Buchter (7), Rodney (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Berrios, Magill (6), Rogers (7), Hildenberger (8) and Garver. W_Buchter 3-0. L_Berrios 11-9. HRs_Oakland, Chapman 2 (20), Piscotty (18), Lowrie (21). Minnesota, Austin 2 (6).

___

Cleveland 000 502 122—12 13 1
Kansas City 100 102 010— 5 9 1

Bieber, O.Perez (6), Cimber (7), A.Miller (8), C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; J.Lopez, Smith (5), McCarthy (7), Newberry (8), Maurer (9) and Butera. W_Bieber 8-2. L_J.Lopez 0-4. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (12), Encarnacion (28). Kansas City, Merrifield (10), Perez (23), Duda (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 212 000 030—8 14 0
Toronto 002 000 010—3 7 0

Velasquez, Garcia (6), Neris (7), Hunter (8), Dominguez (9) and Ramos; Estrada, Shafer (3), Mayza (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (8) and Jansen. W_Velasquez 9-9. L_Estrada 7-10. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (22), Hoskins (26), Ramos (1), Santana (19). Toronto, Grichuk (18), Morales (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 001 030—4 9 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 2 1

Gausman, Biddle (6), Winkler (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; P.Lopez, Guerra (6), Rucinski (8), Graves (9) and Holaday. W_Gausman 9-9. L_P.Lopez 2-4.

___

Washington 000 001 086—15 16 0
New York 000 000 000— 0 3 0

J.Rodriguez, Holland (7), J.Miller (8), K.Herrera (9), Glover (9) and Kieboom; Matz, Sewald (8), Bashlor (8), Oswalt (9) and Nido. W_J.Rodriguez 2-1. L_Matz 5-11. HRs_Washington, Eaton (5), Difo (5), Reynolds (12).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 1
Chicago 302 010 30x—9 13 0

Bailey, Lorenzen (6), Stephenson (7), Reed (8) and Casali; Hendricks, R.Rosario (8) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 10-10. L_Bailey 1-12. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (24), Bote (6).

___

Pittsburgh 000 013 000—4 8 2
Milwaukee 006 001 00x—7 8 2

Archer, Kingham (5), Crick (7), R.Rodriguez (8) and E.Diaz; C.Anderson, Hader (6), Soria (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina. W_C.Anderson 9-7. L_Archer 4-7. Sv_Jeffress (7). HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (7), Polanco (21). Milwaukee, Moustakas (4), Pina (7), Schoop (2).

___

St. Louis 604 002 000—12 16 1
Colorado 011 000 010— 3 7 2

Gomber, Ross (7), Leone (9) and Molina, Pena; T.Anderson, Bettis (1), Rusin (5), B.Shaw (7), McGee (9) and Iannetta. W_Gomber 4-0. L_T.Anderson 6-7. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (6).