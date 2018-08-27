  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/08/27 05:41
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JMartinez Bos 124 475 96 160 .337
Betts Bos 112 438 104 147 .336
Altuve Hou 108 423 68 140 .331
Segura Sea 119 490 80 155 .316
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 111 379 84 119 .314
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 127 499 63 153 .307
Brantley Cle 117 468 73 141 .301
MDuffy TB 110 427 47 128 .300
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 28; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Lowrie, Oakland, 82; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; NCruz, Seattle, 79.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5.