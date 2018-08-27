PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. John McCain's death in office has handed Arizona's governor an empty Senate seat to give out — and a difficult political puzzle to solve before he does.

Arizona law requires only that Gov. Doug Ducey name a replacement who, like McCain, is a member of the Republican Party and who will fill the seat until the next general election in 2020. But in a state with a deeply divided Republican Party, where McCain was a towering but divisive figure, the choice is far more complicated.

Ducey is balancing the demands of the many conservative Arizona Republicans who have soured on McCain. They are wary of Ducey appointing a moderate. But naming someone with dramatically different views from McCain could be viewed as disrespectful to McCain's legacy.