Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|004
|001
|200—7
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|001—2
|12
|1
Kopech, Cedeno (7), Gomez (8), Santiago (9), Fry (9) and Narvaez; Zimmermann, Farmer (7), Smoker (7), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Kopech 1-0. L_Zimmermann 6-6. Sv_Fry (3). HRs_Chicago, Palka (19). Detroit, Rodriguez (2).
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|1
|Tampa Bay
|203
|101
|20x—9
|12
|0
Eovaldi, Kelly (5), Hembree (6), Barnes (7), Kimbrel (8) and Leon; Snell, Castillo (7), Kittredge (8) and Perez. W_Snell 16-5. L_Eovaldi 5-6.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|212
|000
|030—8
|14
|0
|Toronto
|002
|000
|010—3
|7
|0
Velasquez, Garcia (6), Neris (7), Hunter (8), Dominguez (9) and Ramos; Estrada, Shafer (3), Mayza (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (8) and Jansen. W_Velasquez 9-9. L_Estrada 7-10. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (22), Hoskins (26), Ramos (1), Santana (19). Toronto, Grichuk (18), Morales (21).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|030—4
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
Gausman, Biddle (6), Winkler (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Lopez, Guerra (6), Rucinski (8), Graves (9) and Holaday. W_Gausman 9-9. L_Lopez 2-4.
___
|Washington
|000
|001
|086—15
|16
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
J.Rodriguez, Holland (7), Miller (8), K.Herrera (9), Glover (9) and Kieboom; Matz, Sewald (8), Bashlor (8), Oswalt (9) and Nido. W_J.Rodriguez 2-1. L_Matz 5-11. HRs_Washington, Eaton (5), Difo (5), Reynolds (12).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Chicago
|302
|010
|30x—9
|13
|0
Bailey, Lorenzen (6), Stephenson (7), Reed (8) and Casali; Hendricks, R.Rosario (8) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 10-10. L_Bailey 1-12. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (24), Bote (6).